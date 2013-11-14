Nootropic Supplement Doxiderol (TM) Is Celebrating Its Two-Year Anniversary

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Doxiderol (TM), a company that has quickly emerged as a leading nootropic, is celebrating two years of helping college students and other mentally fatigued people increase their focus and concentration. Since it opened for business in 2011, the company has developed an outstanding reputation for its unique brain supplement, which is also called Doxiderol.



As a spokesperson for the company noted, thousands of repeat customers have ordered the natural nootropic product directly from the website; and it is also leading the Amazon.com sales ranks as the “Most Wished For” and “Highest Rated” product of its kind.



From college students who are staying up late at night to study for their final exams, to workers who are burning the midnight oil in order to complete a project for their boss, there are plenty of times when people need a little mental boost. While some people have turned to prescription medications like Adderall to help them stay awake, this practice is not only illegal, it can also be quite harmful.



This is where Doxiderol can help; its wide variety of all-natural brain boosting ingredients offer busy and tired people Adderall alternatives that are safe to take, and do not involve taking potentially dangerous drugs or chugging down huge amounts of coffee or energy drinks.



To understand how Doxiderol works, it is important to learn more about nootropics, and why they are often referred to as natural Adderall.



Generally speaking, nootropics are supplements that can safely enhance the brain’s ability to function.



“Nootropics improve cognition, memory, alertness, creativity, wakefulness and focus,” an article on the Doxiderol website explained, adding that they are also known to revitalize brain cells and protect them from damage.



“Since nootropics work only within the brain, they do not come with the same discomfort and dangers associated with popular stimulants.”



The Doxiderol brain pills feature a wide range of beneficial ingredients, including vinpocetine, which has may boost cerebral function and memory; bacopa, which can enhance the brain’s cognitive functions, the amino acid acetyl l-carnitine and citicoline, which may increase mental energy and focus.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Doxiderol is welcome to visit the user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read in-depth information about the product and its all-natural ingredients, as well as positive reviews from people who have successfully used the supplement.



About Doxiderol

Doxiderol is a brain booster that includes a variety of natural ingredients that will help people get the job done. For people who are goal oriented and high achievers, Doxiderol can help them unlock their full potential. For more information, please visit http://www.doxiderol.com/