Nootropic Supplement Review Launches to Review Smart Drugs for Consumers

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Nootropics are a relatively new class of drug, and the term was coined in 1972 to describe drugs that had a primarily cognitive effect, enhancing memory and attention, intelligence, concentration and more. Nootropics alter the availability of different neurochemicals as well as the availability of oxygen to the brain, enabling it to function at its peak. For those interested in Nootropics, often finding out more about them is difficult without paying for expensive consultations. Nootropic Supplement Review is a site that lifts the lid on these drugs, enabling individuals to find out more information and find the right supplement for their needs.



The site breaks down its reviews into categories according to the primary neurochemical affect of the pill, which in turn defines its function. Racetams are used for improving memory and reaction times, choline based supplements instrumental in treating everything from strokes to Alzheimer’s, dopaminergics which can treat moods enhance learning, ACh Inhibitors used to treat dementia, and natural supplements that increase the efficiency of brain function overall.



The reviews themselves are in depth and at the same time, written in plain English to help individuals understand exactly how these smart drugs work, and why individuals can benefit from them.



A spokesperson for Nootropic Supplement Review explained, “Our site is meant as a comprehensive resource center for individuals to entertain and educate themselves discovering the world of nootropics, how they work and what a difference they can make in people’s lives. We have worked hard to explain the core concepts of brain physiology and chemistry so that individuals needn’t feel out of their depth, so whether they are interested in how grandpa’s dementia meds work or are looking for something to help them imprint learning fast, or even improve athletic performance, we can help them find what they’re looking for. From there, they are a simple consultation away from getting what they now know can help them.”



About Nootropic Supplement Review

Nootropic Supplement Review is an ambitious project undertaken by a team of writers who dedicate themselves to providing accurate and update-to-date information about the latest nootropic supplements, drugs, and other products. The goal of this site it to provide a learning experience for those interested in smart drugs. For more information please visit: http://nootropicsupplementreview.com/