NopalJuiceWorks.com Provides Readers With Comprehensive Information About Nopalea Juice

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- We are continually bombarded with information about the health benefits of super foods that contain high amounts of antioxidants. Antioxidants protect cells from harmful free radicals that cause inflammation, high cholesterol and unstable blood sugar levels.



Thousands of years ago, native people discovered that ingesting certain plants improved their overall health. Over recent years, scientists have been investigating the properties of these plants to discover whether there is any scientific proof that these plants do have medicinal value. One of the plants that caused a lot of excitement in the scientific community is the Opuntia ficus indica, better known as the Nopal cactus plant or prickly pear.



The juice of the Nopal cactus is the main ingredient of Nopalea juice, a 100% natural liquid supplement that is safe to drink and contains no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Because of its increasing popularity, the NopalJuiceWorks.com website has been receiving a lot of visitors recently.



The site explains: “One thing is certain: science has established that the Nopal cactus has high amounts of betalains, a powerful class of antioxidants that has been shown to have wide-ranging health benefits.



The site features a plethora of editorial content regarding Napolea juice, taking visitors through why it works, how it works, its ingredients and the benefits of the juice. Visitors who have not yet experienced the benefits of Nopalea juice will probably want to head for the Nopalea Reviews section of the site. Here they can read the results of various scientific studies into the ways the betalains fight free radicals and protect and cure different parts of the body.



NopalJuiceWorks.com advises its readers that the easiest and cheapest way to buy Nopalea is to purchase directly from the manufacturer and the there are various links throughout the site that allow visitors to navigate to the official Trivita website.



The site also has an informative blog containing articles including, “foods that reduce inflammation in the body,” “how the Nopal cactus came to be recognized as a Super Food” and “how to avoid scams when it comes to buying health supplements”.



About NopalJuiceWorks.com

NopalJuiceWorks.com provides readers with all the information they need to understand the benefits of taking Nopalea Juice.



For more information, please visit: http://www.nopaljuiceworks.com