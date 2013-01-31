Nor Suhir Awarded Title of Singapore's First Woman Certified Social Media Campaign Specialist

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Nor Suhir, the Managing Director of marketing consultancy company NOAMS International Pte Ltd (Business Registration No: 201114177K) was recently awarded with the title of Singapore’s first woman Certified Social Media Campaign Specialist. Nor Suhir gained this prestigious title from Bold Angels Enterprises after completing their training course focusing on online and offline business marketing practices. She was one of 95 international graduates recognized for their exemplary work throughout the Social Media Certification program.



The Internet and mobile phones have had a major impact on the way in which businesses attract and interact with potential and current customers. It has become increasingly important for companies to create personalized customer experiences, even in some of the largest online venues, including social media sites.



Fortunately, experts in the industry, including Nor, make it simple for businesses to successfully maintain their existing customer relationships, while expanding their reach into some of the most effective Internet-based channels.



Through the Social Media Certification program, Nor became qualified in the latest social media platforms, learned the proper techniques for campaign creation and was trained in a wide variety of other marketing mediums, including website conversions, search engine optimization (SEO), mobile sites, mobile apps and more.



According to Nor Suhir, “It is an honor to have been awarded the title of Certified Social Media Campaign Specialist. Through the program, I learned a large number of in-depth marketing methods that will greatly benefit my current and future clients.”



In addition to receiving the title of Certified Social Media Campaign Specialist, Nor, along with the other chosen international graduates, have been honored as Certified Marketing Consultants in the Social Marketing Guild. The site displays the names of those individuals who have proven themselves in the Social Media Certification program and who are dedicated to utilizing their learned skills in their own business endeavors.



Nor, is a multi-talented lady who began her career in the Internet marketing world in 2009, and launched NOAMS International Pte Ltd within four years.



The company continues to grow and offer businesses solutions in social media marketing, mobile marketing and marketing consultancy. The company is also one of the few specializing in reputation marketing for local businesses.



