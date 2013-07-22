Norcoss GA Motorcycle Lawyers Handles Motorcycle Accident Cases Efficiently

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Our personal injury law firm knows how to handle motorcycle accident cases. Our Norcoss, GA motorcycle lawyers understand that motorcyclists enjoy riding. We realize it is more than just a hobby. It is a lifestyle. We also know the bond many riders have with their motorcycles. And when a motorcycle accident prevents injured clients from riding or destroys their prized bike, our law firm will fight tooth and nail to recover the financial compensation they deserve.



Norcoss, GA Motorcycle Accident Statistics



- From 2000 to 2006, motorcycle accidents have increased by nearly 100% in Georgia.

- From 2000 to 2006, motorcycle fatalities have increased by a shocking 147% in Georgia.

- Over 3000 Georgia motorcyclist were injured in 2006.

- Close to 150 motorcyclists were killed on Georgia roads in 2006 alone.

- In 2006, Georgia reported over 4000 motorcycle accidents.



Each time you rev up your motorcycle, you place yourself in significant risk for injury. No matter how safely you ride, no matter how much protection you wear, no matter how long you have been riding, the dangers of riding a motorcycle exist. And these dangers are obvious. Unlike driving in a car, motorcyclists do not have a crumple effect to protect them. There are no steel frames or doors to lessen the impact of a collision.



Common Injuries Resulting From Motorcycle Accidents



Consequently, Norcoss, GA motorcycle accident injuries are often serious or fatal. Listed below are a few of the common injuries related to motorcycle accidents due to the vulnerability of the rider.



- Head Injuries

- Skin Abrasions

- Orthopedic Injuries

- Broken Bones

- Wrist Strain/Sprain

- Shoulder Strain/Sprain

- Death



We Can Help You



If you or loved has been injured in a Norcross, GA motorcycle accident, contact our Norcoss, GA motorcycle lawyers immediately. Do not give the insurance companies an opportunity to sneak away without compensating you for your injuries. Kim Law strives for excellence. We care about you and we care about your claim. Our accident attorneys will help you obtain the financial compensation you deserve. You can reach us by dialing 888.404.3537. Remember, our consultation is free and confidential. You will not be obligated to pay attorney fees until we recover the settlement or award you deserve.



Conatct

http://www.ksatlantainjurylaw.com/motorcycle-accidents

888.404.3537