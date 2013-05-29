Nordvik USB Jewellery - an Innovative Idea for Gifting

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- The BY NORDVIK Scandinavian Touch is a website providing USB jewellery online. This website features a variety of elegant Scandinavian USB designs. The jewellery can be customized by inserting photos and special messages. Nordvik USB jewellery is a perfect gift item for occasions like Valentine’s Day, Birthday, Christmas, New Year, Wedding and Mothers Day.



The website showcases some interesting designs of bracelets with double layer and single layer leather bands. It also has certain leather braided key ring and keychain USB designs. The bracelet comes with XS, S, M and L sizes. All USBs in the design are made of quality stainless steel metal and have a capacity of 4GB. The manufacturer claims that this gadget is capable of saving 1000 songs or about 8000 photos.



The website says, “With passionate thrive to achieve innovative functional designs – we aim for a simple smarter way of living. We love to combine existing designs with new and creative solutions. We see the world from a smarter perspective”



All orders can be placed only through the BY NORDVIK online shop. Buyers will be able to select from among various designs on the homepage and can add them to their cart. The website guarantees free-of-cost shipping all over the world. The payments are accepted by following modes Dankort, MasterCard, Visa, American Express Visa Electron, PayPal, JCB and Maestro. No other means like cash/cheque or cash on delivery are accepted by the company.



The idea of combining gadgets with jewellery can be considered as a unique idea. The BY NORDVIK website makes available all relevant information to the buyers regarding privacy policies, warranty, product return policies, reseller information and shipping. The website promises to accept returned products upon dissatisfaction of the customer subject to certain conditions being satisfied.



To get more information, visit www.bynordvik.com the official website of BY NORDVIK Scandinavian Touch.



About BY NORDVIK Scandinavian Touch

The BY NORDVIK is a company dedicated to making jewellery of Scandinavian designs. The owner of Nordvik design is Merete Nordvik. The company is passionate in creating jewellery of smart, functional and novel designs. The official website shows varieties of USB jewellery which are classic yet simple. These designs will allow every customer to show off their USBs being fashionable and trendy. All products are designed keeping in mind the interests of both men and women. The designers focus on creating designs which are suitable for gifting.



Media Contact

Nordvik Design

Vedbaek strandvej 315 B

2950 Vedbaek

Copenhagen

Denmark

URL: www.bynordvik.com