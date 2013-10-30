Norfolk Based Norwich Sunblinds Unveil Innovative New Awnings Product Line

Norwich, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Norwich Sunblinds have today unveiled a new range of premium, high quality awnings and sunblinds appliances. The quality of these awnings is unheard of, in a market currently saturated with low quality and poorly constructed home furnishings. Norwich Sunblinds hope to be able to revolutionise the market and set a trend for quality in the Norfolk region, using their premium awnings as a benchmark for what is considered ‘high quality’.



A company spokesperson for Norwich Sunblinds had this to say: “We currently live in age of rampant consumerism and globalisation. Nobody has any time, budgets are tight, and everybody is looking for the best product at the lowest price. At Norwich Sunblinds we see things differently. We’d much rather deliver a product that was of the highest possible quality, a durable product, a product for the future, to our customers. For consumers looking for a quick fix and the cheapest possible option, they may be better off purchasing their furnishings from a larger superstore chain. At Norwich Sunblinds, we’re all about quality and professionalism.



The company spokesperson then went on to discuss the breakthroughs they had been making with their line of vertical blinds, which are also positioned as a top of market, premium product.



About Norwich Sunblinds

Norwich Sunblinds are premium provider of home furnishings, based in Norwich, Norfolk. They have been delivering high quality products and a great level of customer service for many years, and have developed a sterling reputation based on the fact that they always get the job done, and do not rest until their customers are 100% satisfied with the result.



They offer a wide range of products, from venetian blinds and vertical blinds, to awnings. The entire range at Norwich Sunblinds is customisable, if you can’t find something that quite fits your size, or your requirements, they’ll build the product for you, as part of their great made to measure service.



To find out more, click here to visit the Norwich Sunblinds website