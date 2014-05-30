Norfolk Holidays Offer Homely Abodes in the Form of Holiday Cottages

Earby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The holidays feel just great when the place chosen to stay is exotic and fun-filled. Planning to go somewhere usually brings to the mind the booking of hotels. However, there are a number of alternative accommodations which can be chosen to make the holidays all the more pleasant and exciting. The popularity of holiday cottages is on the surge these days and more number of tourists are planning for a holiday cottages over hotels. This is because the cottages offer a hassle-free and relaxing accommodation when on an unknown land. Most importantly they offer greater freedom than hotels. At Norfolk there are a number of holiday cottages that offer a far off retreat from the bustle of the city so that the travelers can enjoy being on their own and being free of confines and control. Norfolk Holidays offers more than five hundred cottages to the travelers in the country of Norfolk. They offer facilities for booking the cottages online.



People who have pets have a reason to think when they consider going out for a while. The holiday cottages Norfolk allows much relaxation to the travelers allowing them to breathe fresh air. These are homely abodes that are comfortable. Most of the holiday cottages that Norfolk Holidays offers are per friendly. Most of the hotels do not allow pets inside which makes it difficult for the folks to plan a holiday. The Norfolk holiday cottages dog friendly offers a pet friendly atmosphere for which the travelers are required to pay an additional amount.



The self catering holiday cottages Norfolk offer accommodation at cheaper rates than hotels and therefore offer an alternative to the expensive hotels. Moreover, the holiday cottages at Norfolk offer good options when the travelers are in large groups. These cottages have a homely ambience and have gardens along with facilities for parking. Most of these properties offer spaces for parking off roads. Each property offers a description providing the details. Norfolk Holidays also offer cottages that have gardens in them. The accommodations are different depending on the number of people they can cater to accommodate. Some of these can accommodate extra people by providing extra sleeping arrangements and bed linen. While some of the properties charge no extra amounts for additional bed linen, others do not charge anything extra.



The Norfolkbroads holiday cottages can be booked online through Norfolk Holidays. The bookings for the holidays are done on a weekly basis from Saturday to Saturday. The cottages at Norfolk are chosen for romantic retreats that are cozy and thrilling at the same time. The cottages offer a complete and comfortable family time to the travelers.



About Norfolk Holidays

Norfolk Holidays offer holiday cottages to people who think of holidaying in Norfolk. They offer over five hundred cottage that can be booked in advance on an online basis.



http://www.norfolkholidays.org.uk/



For Media Contact:

Company: Norfolk Holidays

Address: Spring Mill, Stoney Bank Road,

City, State, Country: Earby, Lancashire, BB94 0AA, UK

Phone: 0845 268 9388

Website: http://www.norfolkholidays.org.uk/