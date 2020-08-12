Norfolk Plumbing Company Shares 5 Water-Saving Tips

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Many Hampton Roads residents have found themselves working from home a great deal more in 2020 due to the unpredictable presence of COVID-19. Since extra time at home means heavier water use, homeowners are noticing more wear and tear on their plumbing systems.



To alleviate excessive water loss and reduce high water bills, Miller's Heating & Air Conditioning, a local plumbing company in Norfolk, is offering some easy-to-follow water conservation tips that will save both money and H2O.



Consider these cost-cutting and water-saving ideas this summer:



Replace old faucets

Faucets control the amount of water that flows through them. Older models aren't as eco-friendly as updated fixtures and waste more water flow. Purchasing eco-friendly faucets reduces water flow and saves money on the water bill, too.



Fine-tune toilets

Homeowners should pay greater attention to running toilets. Toilets that constantly run or occasionally leak waste H2O. Many times, sticky flappers are the cause and can easily be replaced. For larger issues such as leaks, call Miller's for a solution.



Replace water heaters

Water heaters over 12 years old can contribute to odd smells, strange noises, inefficient heating, leaks and all-around money loss. Upgrade to a more efficient model and save big bucks all year long.



Update showerheads

Today's low-flow showerheads (sometimes called rain showerheads) offer great water conservation for homeowners. These eco-friendly fixtures allow for relaxing showers and use about 1/3 the water used to take a bath.



Check water meter

Sometimes homeowners lose water unknowingly. To be sure leaks are not the culprit, residents should regularly check leak indicators on their water meters.



About Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning

For over 40 years, Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning has remained a powerful presence in the Hampton Roads community. From its initial start as a simple oil company to growing into one of the area's leading heating, cooling, IAQ and plumbing businesses, Miller's has thrived because its customers trust the company's knowledge, honesty, reliability and professionalism. With Miller's, customers are guaranteed a trusted home comfort provider that is 100% committed to top-notch AC services in Virginia Beach, plumbing services and skilled HVAC craftsmanship throughout the entire Norfolk area.