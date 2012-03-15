Norris Lake Rentals in Tennessee Offer Prudent Travelers a Vacation Getaway to Remember

La Follette, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2012 -- Taking a much needed vacation away from the stresses of everyday life doesn’t have to break the bank. These days vacationing closer to home has become the latest trend not only due to the affordability, but the ease of planning and travel as well. After all, who really wants to spend half of an already short vacation sitting aboard a crowded airplane?



Whether vacationers are seeking a romantic getaway or a family vacation, the newly-built Norris Lake Rentals provides an unforgettable oasis for couples and large groups alike. Located on the waterfront in the prestigious Lakeside Estates, Norris Lake Rentals are conveniently located five minutes from LaFollette, Tennessee.



These three story cabins are rapidly establishing a reputation for being the quintessential private vacation getaway and provide guests with access to miles of walking trails, private deck with remarkable views, swimming pool, and boat ramp located only steps from the backdoor.



“One reason that lake lovers flock to Norris Lake house rentals is because the climate in this part of the country is just fabulous, “states an article on the website.



Each cabin is unique in layout and has been aptly named Night Sky, Big Dipper, and Slice of Heaven to fit the atmosphere that surrounds the beautiful twinkling night sky and water front environment. Prospective vacationers will find detailed insight along with photographs on each of the three cabins. From two to twenty people, guests will find these Tennessee cabin rentals comfortably suit the needs of any size party.



A testimony on the website boasts, “We had such a great time at the beautiful house! We can’t wait for another relaxing weekend getaway at the lovely Lake Norris! Top 3 favorite things: 1) morning surprise with beautiful view 2) relaxing hot tub 3) HUGE project screen!”



The website provides future guests with up-to-date information on Norris Lake weather along with an informative guide to ‘must see’ attractions in Norris Lake Tennessee which include an array of local museums and historic sites.



For more information, please visit http://www.norrislakevillas.com.



