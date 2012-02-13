‘Norris Lake Villas’ Offers Spring Break 2012 Destinations Filled With Scenery, Serenity and Savings

La Follette, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Spring Break is just around the corner, and across the country families and college students alike are already thinking about how they want to spend their time off.



Because many people are focused on spending less money these days, vacationers are more often interested in booking a fun-filled or relaxing spot closer to home, rather than traditionally predictable options that can often require weeks of advance planning, passports, and higher costs.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its gorgeous, comfortable, and newly-built Norris Lake Rentals that are perfect for families or spring break groups of all sizes.



These Norris Lake Villas are quickly establishing a reputation for being “the next hot spot for Spring Break destinations”, located right on the waters of gorgeous Norris Lake in Eastern Tennessee. For those who are unfamiliar with the area, the website includes a handy Norris Lake Map for easy navigation around the lake along with directions to the rental properties.



“Whether you're looking for a romantic retreat, a group outing, or a much deserved family vacation, look no further than the unforgettable oasis that are the Norris Lake Villas,” an article on the website explains.



“Walking trails, swimming pool, & your very own private boat ramp accommodate all your vacationing needs. Sit back on one of our multi-level decks overseeing beautiful Lake Norris and enjoy some R & R.”



The trio of three-story Norris Lake Rentals that are available through the website are called Night Sky, Big Dipper, and Slice of Heaven. Located in the prestigious Lakeside Estates, only five minutes from LaFollette, these luxurious cabin villas offer both a lovely lakefront view and all the amenities vacationers could want, including nearby Norris Lake Marinas.



For example, Night Sky is described as a beautiful villa right on the water’s edge, with four decks, a great room, lower level theatre/game room, hot tub, and more.



Big Dipper offers 4,500 square feet of space on three floors. Its cathedral ceilings, large kitchen and formal dining, television, and billiards rooms makes it a perfect choice for an extra large group of family or friends.



Slice of Heaven offers a more secluded feel; nestled in the woods lakeside, it has big screen televisions on every floor, a hot tub, and two outdoor balconies perfect for kicking back and relaxing.



The website also features local weather information and tips about things to do in the surrounding area, including golf courses, theme parks & attractions, restaurants, and even a Norris Lake Fishing Report for those planning on snagging a trophy fish.



About Norris Lake Rentals

Norris Lake Rentals offer exclusively waterfront vacation rental properties on Norris Lake in Eastern Tennessee. There are three different properties that are available; all different size groups and needs can be accommodated. The website offers ample photos and information about the properties as well as contact information to book a relaxing or fun-packed vacation. For more information, please visit http://www.norrislakevillas.com