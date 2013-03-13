Norristown Brick: A Leading Supplier of Masonry, Landscaping and Hardscaping Materials

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Norristown Brick, that was incepted in 1986 has become a well known name today in the field of supplying masonry, landscaping, and hardscaping materials for both commercial and residential markets in Montgomery County and its surrounding area.



Norriton Brick also supplies premium quality Brick Patio to Radnor, Brick Patio to Souderton, Brick Patio to Hatfield, and Brick Patio to Harleysville as well. The company supplies a variety of bricks used in multiple construction applications like in driveways, pool decks, steps and walkways, etc.



Norristown Brick claims of supplying premium quality construction material be it paving stone, hardscaping stone, stone for garden walls, cast veener stone, or borders and edging stone. They also assert of providing excellent customer service. These claims of the company are also supported by customers’ testimonials. We have given under few such testimonials for your reference:



“Everyone was very knowledgeable about the products and patience when I had no clue of what was needed to complete a patio. Family feeling not a big box store or corporate where I feel like just another number.” -John H Lansdale Pa



“Counter personal are very helpful. They have a lady who is great with colors and selections. One person was even speaking to some customers in Spanish. EP Henry blocks are great. I would recommend. Been in business for years-must be doing something right.” -Jessica B Blue Bell Pa



“We bought our pavers from Norristown Brick and they recommended an outstanding contractor to do the installation. The price was right, the service was great and the stone was delivered on time. We love our patio and we enjoy it every day.” -Marianne W Phoenixville Pa



About Norristown Brick

Norristown Brick Inc. was founded in 1986 with the goal of providing a comprehensive selection of quality hardscaping and masonry materials to its customers. Since then, Norristown Brick has grown and become a leading supplier of masonry, landscaping and hardscaping materials for commercial and residential markets in Montgomery County and the surrounding area. Their expert sales team is trained to provide knowledgeable and professional responses to all clients design questions in English or Española.



For more information, visit http://www.norristownbrick.com/ or call 610-844-9450



Contact Address: 741 Forrest Avenue, Norristown, PA 19403