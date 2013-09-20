Norristown Brick Inc. Now Brings Quality Brick Patio in Collegeville for Customers

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Norristown Brick Inc., a renowned hardscaping and masonry material provider, now brings quality Brick Patio in Collegeville for customers. Customers can avail products of their choice from a huge variety, including the best of paving stone shapes, colors and textures. The company aims to cater every client need without any compromise.



They showcase all the styles of the Brick Patio including the Victorian, Contemporary, Colonial style and much more. In fact, when looking for beautiful brick patio or Brick Wall in King of Prussia, no one is better than Norristown Brick Inc. Whatever be the hard scape needs, from pavers to retaining walls to erosion control, they can help it all. They allow clients to mold their site to suit all their needs without sacrificing its natural beauty. Whatever materials clients choose, Norristown Brick has the expertise to develop a plan that will fit.



Norristown Brick Inc. provides world-class installation services which can easily transform clients’ yard into a picturesque landscape. They offer the best quality residential & commercial concrete Paver in Collegeville to customers.



Customers can browse their site or stop into the Norristown Brick store to get the best quality Flagstone in Hatfield. Apart from Hatfield, they have numerous other stores located near NoWales, Phoenixville, BlueBell, Conshohocken, Harleysville, Radnor, Sellersville, Souderton and Telfordana.



Moreover, the company provides the best customer service with on-time delivery. A client while elaborating his experience with Norristown Brick Inc. stated, “Counter personal are very helpful. They have a lady who is great with colors and selections. One person was even speaking to some customers in Spanish. EP Henry blocks are great. I would recommend. Been in business for years-must be doing something right.”



About Norristown Brick Inc

Norristown Brick Inc was founded in 1986 with the goal of providing a comprehensive selection of quality hardscaping and masonry materials to the customers. Since then, Norristown Brick has grown and became a leading supplier of Brick Patio in Radnor and the surrounding area. Their expert sales team is trained to provide knowledgeable and professional responses to all the design questions of Brick Patio in Radnor.



For more information, please visit: http://www.norristownbrick.com



Contact Detail:

741 Forrest Avenue

Norristown, PA 19403

Phone:- 610-844-9450