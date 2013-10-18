Norristown Brick Inc. Offering Concrete Pavers in Collegeville for Landscape

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The best alternatives to real stone materials, concrete pavers are indeed the best choice in every landscape design, whether it’s a patio sitting area, or a pool decking. With an aim to meet its high demands among people, Norristown Brick Inc. offers a wide selection of concrete pavers in Collegeville, Flagstone, King of Prussia, and the rest of the PA, with various appearances to choose from.



Elaborating further is the spokesperson for Norristown Brick Inc., who is also an expert on concrete pavers. He states, “Our range of concrete pavers comes in various patterns, colors and textures. The reason behind such a diverse collection is to be able to offer pavers that resemble any kind of brick, stone or flagstone.”



Apart from the flexibility, the spokesperson also encourages homeowners to choose concrete pavers for their various advantageous features such as low maintenance, crack-free, affordability and none the least – innovative. “It is the best choice”, says he, “for both residential and commercial applications for their uniqueness of blending perfectly with the real stones and create a mesmerizing outlook – whether it is for the one’s brick patio or a brick wall in King of Prussia, Collegeville, etc.”



Norristown Brick Inc. holds a reliable track record in delivering the best quality products to its customers. The company is easily identifiable for their commitment towards customers’ satisfaction. “We”, ensures the spokesperson, “back every product, for every job, with superior customer service, on-time delivery and unsurpassed ease in selection and ordering.”



About Norristown Brick Inc.

Norristown Brick Inc. was founded in 1986 with the goal of providing a comprehensive selection of quality hardscaping and masonry materials to its customers. Since then, Norristown Brick has grown and become a leading supplier of masonry, landscaping and hardscaping materials for commercial and residential markets in Montgomery County and the surrounding area. Their expert sales team is trained to provide knowledgeable and professional responses to all clients design questions in English or Española.



For more information, please visit http://www.norristownbrick.com/ or call 610 844 9450

Contact Address:

741 Forrest Avenue,

Norristown, PA 19403