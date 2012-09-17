Norristown Brick Inc. Offers Free Consultation and Job Configuration for Landscape Design in Montgomery County

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Norristown Brick Inc. is the total solution provider for beautification of your landscape. They work as Brick pavers in Center Square, Brick pavers in Ambler and elsewhere in Montgomery County, PA. Recently, they have announced a free consultation and job configuration for better convenience and satisfaction of their clients. With their EP Henry paving stones, your yard will easily transform into a picturesque landscape. As Brick pavers of Ardmore, Brick pavers of Blue Bell and other areas, they are available six days a week for consultation.



A spokesperson from Norristown Brick Inc. stated, “Our expert customer care executives are always eager to answer your questions. We are open Monday through Saturday. To make our service more convenient and customer-friendly, we have offered free consultations and configurations for your landscape. We carry an extensive range of paving stones for installing a new driveway, pool, deck, patio, steps or a walkway. Our diverse variety of colors, styles, and patterns can complement any architectural style and can make any landscape design possible. Call us at 610-844-9450 for a free consultation about your landscape and what design, color, etc. you may want.”



Their excellent customer service is suitable for any job and project. One can have on-time delivery and unsurpassed ease in selection and ordering at these Brick pavers of Ardmore, Brick pavers of Blue Bell and other areas. They have most extensive manufactured product line in Montgomery County, are a complete solution for hardscape needs–from pavers to retaining walls and erosion control. As Brick pavers of Bridgeport, Brick pavers of Amblers and elsewhere, they are consistent and coordinated in terms of color, quality and composition.



About Norristown Brick Inc.

Norristown Brick Inc. was founded in 1986 with the goal of providing a comprehensive selection of quality landscaping, hardscaping and masonry materials to the customers. Since then, Norristown Brick has grown and became a leading supplier of masonry, landscaping and hardscaping materials for commercial and residential markets in Montgomery County and the surrounding area. Their expert sales team is trained to provide knowledgeable and professional responses to all design questions in English or Spanish. To know more visit http://www.norristownbrick.com