Norristown Brick Inc. Offers Quality Residential & Commercial Concrete Paver in Collegeville

Norristown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Norristown Brick Inc. offers the best quality residential & commercial concrete Paver in Collegeville, to customers. The company provides world-class installation services which can easily transform clients’ yard into a picturesque landscape. They offer a huge variety of products for customers to choose from including the best variety of paving stone shapes, colors and textures so that clients don't have to compromise when making a selection.



This store offers a complete solution if looking for beautiful brick patio in Collegeville. They can cater all hardscape needs from pavers to retaining walls and erosion control. There are varieties of styles of the Brick Patio like the Victorian, Contemporary, or Colonial style and many more. They convert customer ideas into solid plans and show possibilities that one can never imagine.



They are the area's largest supplier of Brick Patio that is durable and very versatile. They provide the best customer service with on-time delivery. Customers can browse their site or stop in to the Norristown Brick store, to get the best quality brick wall in King of Prussia. Their stores are located near BlueBell, Conshohocken, Harleysville, Hatfield, NoWales, Phoenixville, Radnor, Sellersville, Souderton, and Telfordan.



A representative while describing a particular flagstone in Hatfield stated, “This flagstone is irregularly shaped, 1½? plus or minus ½? thick. It has a smooth surface with variegated swirls of color. Pallets contain stone that vary in size from a dinner plate size to the size of a garbage can lid and everything in between. Most commonly used for patios and walkways either with or without a bed of mortar. It is also used as coping around ponds. If you plan to use it for a patio you will need about 16 to 18 lbs per square foot of patio.“



About Norristown Brick Inc

Norristown Brick Inc. was founded in 1986 with the goal of providing a comprehensive selection of quality hardscaping and masonry materials to the customers. Since then, Norristown Brick has grown and became a leading supplier of the Brick Patio in Radnor and the surrounding area. Their expert sales team is trained to provide knowledgeable and professional responses to all the design questions of the Brick Patio in Radnor.



For more information, please visit: http://www.norristownbrick.com



Contact:

741 Forrest Avenue

Norristown, PA 19403

Phone: - 610-844-9450