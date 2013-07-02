North Africa Telecommunications Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "North Africa Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The telecommunications markets in North Africa continue to demonstrate variable growth on several levels. Symptomatic of this trend is a lack of creativity and diversity in the type and scope of services on offer, even in markets such as Morocco and Tunisia, where mobile broadband is taking off. Essential life tools, such as mobile money, are gaining traction and bringing a degree of stability to revenue generation. Nevertheless, mobile termination rate cuts have impacted operators in Morocco and confusion reigns in Algeria as the state's intentions towards repatriation of the two main alternative operators remain far from clear. Rebuilding efforts in Libya are under way, but delays in selecting a new management team for the incumbent - which controls the country's two mobile operators - are weighing on our outlook. It goes without saying that the political and business environments remain challenging and prone to sudden collapse.
- Mobile growth continues to be driven by prepaid services, which does little to add value to mobile ARPUs and income relating to non-voice services. However, in Morocco and Tunisia, there are signs that operators are seeing better growth in the more lucrative postpaid market. More needs to be done to develop locally relevant content if services are to appeal to more consumers.
- Fixed-line and broadband growth remains variable as demand for traditional fixed telephone lines fluctuates and affordability issues continue to hamper broadband adoption. Maroc Télécom has announced ambitious plans to invest in its fixed broadband network, but this may be undone by a likely upcoming change in ownership at the company.
