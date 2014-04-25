Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of North Africa Telecommunications Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering



Other than in Libya, which continues to feel the effects of the 2011 civil war, there is strong competition in

North Africa's mobile markets. While there remains growth potential across North Africa's mobile markets,

BMI believes increased liberalisation, in some cases, and investment in fixed and mobile broadband

markets will drive growth in that segment. Morocco's regulator plans to impose fixed infrastructure sharing

regulation, Algerie Tlcom has announced plans to launch fixed wireless 4G LTE in H114 to compete with

mobile operators' 3G services and Tunisie Tlcom awarded Alcatel-Lucent a contract to improve access

speeds over its copper cable network. Meanwhile, Libya recruited the ITU's help to build up its ICT sector,

including setting up a regulatory framework, which may speed up the licensing process for a planned third

operator. With most markets set to reach mobile saturation within our forecast period, BMI believes the

broadband market will provide important long term opportunities for subscriptions and revenue growth.

Key Data

? Strong subscriptions growth continued in Q413 and we estimate Algeria's mobile market reached 39.3mn

subscriptions by the end of the year. We forecast this to rise to 44.3mn by 2018. 3G growth will be fairly

limited in 2014, as licences were only offered at the end of 2013.

? We revised our data for Tunisia to reflect data from the regulator, INT. The mobile market reached

12.712mn subscriptions in 2013, which we forecast to rise to 13.3mn by 2018.



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