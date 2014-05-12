New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Other than in Libya, which continues to feel the effects of the 2011 civil war, there is strong competition in North Africa's mobile markets. While there remains growth potential across North Africa's mobile markets, BMI believes increased liberalisation, in some cases, and investment in fixed and mobile broadband markets will drive growth in that segment. Morocco's regulator plans to impose fixed infrastructure sharing regulation, Algerie Télécom has announced plans to launch fixed wireless 4G LTE in H114 to compete with mobile operators' 3G services and Tunisie Télécom awarded Alcatel-Lucent a contract to improve access speeds over its copper cable network. Meanwhile, Libya recruited the ITU's help to build up its ICT sector, including setting up a regulatory framework, which may speed up the licensing process for a planned third operator. With most markets set to reach mobile saturation within our forecast period, BMI believes the broadband market will provide important long term opportunities for subscriptions and revenue growth.
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