Recently published research from GlobalData, "North America Acetone Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- GlobalData's report, North America Acetone Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of North America Acetone industry. The research presents major market trends affecting Acetone in the region. It provides capacity growth and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, and company shares of major Acetone producers in the region. The research also provides price trends and trade balance data. Supply and demand scenario for key countries within the region is also included in the report. Overall, the reports present a comprehensive analysis of the specific petrochemical in the region covering all the major parameters
Scope
- Acetone industry supply scenario in the region from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in North America from 2000 to 2016
- Information of all active and planned Acetone plants in North America with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Acetone industry market dynamics in North America from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Key countries trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand
- Comparison of supply demand scenario in North America with other regions in the world
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Acetone plants in North America
- Company shares of key competitors in North America and across major countries in the region
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Royal Dutch Shell plc, INEOS Group Limited, Honeywell International Inc.
