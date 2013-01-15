North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others provides key market data on the North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market – United States and Canada. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



- Market size and company share data for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market categories – Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.

- Countries covered include United States and Canada.

- Key players covered include Philips Respironics, Inc., Covidien plc, ResMed Inc., GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, CareFusion Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Masimo Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG and HAMILTON MEDICAL AG.



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Philips Respironics, Inc. Covidien plc ResMed Inc. GE Healthcare Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Smiths Medical Teleflex Incorporated CareFusion Corporation Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Masimo Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG HAMILTON MEDICAL AG King Systems Corporation Becton, Dickinson and Company Maquet GmbH & Co. KG Medline Industries, Inc. I-Flow Corporation OSI Systems, Inc. LMA International N.V. Nonin Medical, Inc. Embla Systems LLC Ambu A/S Intersurgical Ltd. Oridion Systems Ltd. Mindray Medical International Limited Hospira, Inc. CME McKinley UK Limited Vincent Medical Mfg. Co., Ltd. Baxter International Inc. SOMNOmedics GmbH Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG Invacare Corporation Natus Medical Incorporated Astro-Med, Inc. Compumedics Limited Penlon Limited



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92329/north-america-anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-respiratory-devices-respiratory-measurement-devices-anesthesia-machines-sleep-apnea-diagnostic-systems-pain-management-devices-and-others.html