Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of North America Beverage Forecasts September 2013 market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

Published by , North America Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 2000 to 2012 actuals and 2013 to 2018 forecasts for key beverage categories.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This bi-annual report from is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down in to 21 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, wine, spirits, fortified wine, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Unemployment, reduced consumer income and the economic downturn are still overbearing factors in North America. Price increases in several core categories have not stimulated growth and all contribute to the small forecast CAGR for the next five years.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The health and wellness trend appears to be on the rise in the North American markets, with many consumers and institutions switching to healthier beverage categories altogether in an effort to promote healthier living. Hopes of a strengthening economy will likely promote growth in alcoholic beverages, especially in the wine category as imports increase.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.



Key Features and Benefits

Data for 24 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (2000-2012 actuals &2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).



Data measures in million litres and litres per capita



Supporting analysis for the 24 individual beverage categories



North America Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for Canada and the USA.



Supporting text for the USA.



Companies Mentioned



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To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144956/north-america-beverage-forecasts-september-2013.html



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