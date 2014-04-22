Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- "North America C-Arms Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the North America C-Arms market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market category.



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The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the market, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the C-Arms market wherever available.



The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses capital equipmentbased models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Capital equipmentbased forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



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Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Scope



- The market size for C-Arms category.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for the market category. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

- 2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America C-Arms market category.

- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and Shimadzu Corporation.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.



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1 Table of Contents



1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 C-Arms Market, North America 7

3.1 C-Arms Market, North America, Revenue ($m), 2005-2020 7

3.2 C-Arms Market, North America, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 9

3.3 C-Arms Market, North America, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 10

3.4 C-Arms Market, North America, Volume (Units), 2005-2020 11

3.5 C-Arms Market, North America, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 12

3.6 C-Arms Market, North America, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 13

3.7 C-Arms Market, North America, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 14



4 C-Arms Market, Canada 16

4.1 C-Arms Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 16

4.2 C-Arms Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 17

4.3 C-Arms Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 18

4.4 C-Arms Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 19

4.5 C-Arms Market, Canada, Average Price ($), 2005-2020 20

4.6 C-Arms Market, Canada, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 21

4.7 C-Arms Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 22



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5 C-Arms Market, Mexico 24

5.1 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 24

5.2 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 25

5.3 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 26

5.4 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 27

5.5 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Average Price ($), 2005-2020 28

5.6 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 29

5.7 C-Arms Market, Mexico, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 30



6 C-Arms Market, United States 32

6.1 C-Arms Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2005-2012 32

6.2 C-Arms Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2012-2020 33

6.3 C-Arms Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2005-2012 34

6.4 C-Arms Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2012-2020 35

6.5 C-Arms Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2005-2020 36

6.6 C-Arms Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 37

6.7 C-Arms Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2011-2012 38



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