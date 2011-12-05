New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "North America Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2017"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- GlobalData's new report, "North America Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2017" provides key market data on the North America Diagnostic Imaging market - Canada and United States. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-Ray Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Canada and United States.
- Market size and company share data for Diagnostic Imaging market categories - Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-Ray Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Diagnostic Imaging market..
- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, TOSHIBA Medical Systems Corporation, Hologic, Inc., ESAOTE S.p.A. and others.
How this report will help you:
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the North America Diagnostic Imaging competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
