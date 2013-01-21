North America Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- North America Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others provides key market data on the North America Diagnostic Imaging market – Canada and United States. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Countries covered include Canada and United States.

- Market size and company share data for Diagnostic Imaging market categories – Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Diagnostic Imaging market..

- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation and others.



Companies Mentioned



GE Healthcare Philips Healthcare Siemens Healthcare Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Hologic, Inc. Hitachi Medical Corporation Esaote S.p.A. SonoSite, Inc. MEDRAD, Inc. Carestream Health, Inc. Bracco Imaging S.p.A. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Covidien plc Shimadzu Corporation Mindray Medical International Limited Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. Ziehm Imaging GmbH OSI Systems, Inc. General Medical Merate S.p.A. Canon Inc. CooperSurgical, Inc. Gilardoni I.M.S. Internazionale Medico Scientifica



http://www.reportstack.com/product/92651/north-america-diagnostic-imaging-market-outlook-to-2018-ultrasound-systems-mri-systems-computed-tomography-systems-nuclear-imaging-equipment-x-ray-systems-mammography-equipment-and-others.html