Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- North America Drug Delivery Devices Market

Overview:

The drug delivery devices market in North America has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with technological advancements and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases driving demand for advanced drug delivery systems.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide North America Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, along with the growing aging population, is expected to drive market growth in the region. Additionally, the increasing demand for self-administered drugs, the development of biologics, and the need for targeted drug delivery systems are other factors driving market growth.



Market Challenges:

One of the key challenges facing the North America drug delivery devices market is the high cost of advanced drug delivery systems. While these systems offer significant benefits, including improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs, they can be expensive to develop and manufacture. This can limit their adoption, particularly in emerging markets where cost is a major consideration.



Market Opportunities:

Despite these challenges, the North America drug delivery devices market presents significant opportunities for growth. One of the key opportunities is the growing focus on patient-centric care and the development of personalized medicine. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with advances in genomics and other fields, is driving the development of targeted therapies and personalized medicine. Drug delivery devices play a critical role in the delivery of these therapies, creating significant opportunities for manufacturers.



Another opportunity for the market is the growing demand for self-administered drugs. Patients are increasingly seeking convenience and control over their treatment, leading to a growing demand for drug delivery devices that enable self-administration. This trend is particularly prevalent in the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, where self-administration of insulin is becoming increasingly common.



Segmentation Analysis:

The global North America Drug Delivery Devices Market can be segmented by Route of Administration, Application, End User, Region



By Route of Administration:

- Injectable

- Topical

- Ocular

- Other Routes of Administration



By Application:

- Cancer

- Cardiovascular

- Diabetes

- Infectious Diseases

- Other Applications



By End User:

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Other End Users



By Region:

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major players propel to the market growth are



- Pfizer Inc.

- Novartis AG

- F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

- Johnson and Johnson

- Bayer AG

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Altaris

- Holozymes Inc. (Antares Pharma Inc.)

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd



Recent Developments:

- In February 2022, Insulet Corporation received FDA clearance for its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System for children aged 2-6 years.

- In October 2021, Medtronic announced the launch of its MiniMed 780G System, an advanced insulin pump system for people with Type 1 diabetes.

- In September 2021, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced the launch of its BD Intevia 1mL Autoinjector, an advanced drug delivery system for the self-administration of high-viscosity biologics.



Regional Analysis:



The North America drug delivery devices market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing aging population, and the development of advanced drug delivery systems. The inhalers segment dominates the market, while the diabetes segment is the largest application area.