Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- "North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market (2018 Edition): Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – Analysis By Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Equipment (Hardware, Software), By Charger Type and Sub-Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger)"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market.



This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.



North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 41.4% during 2018-2023,



Top Key Players in the Market:



Tesla, Inc., EVgo, ABB, Blink Charging, SemaConnect, Inc., Clipper Creek, Inc., ChargePoint, Inc.



This research report categorizes the global North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



Moreover, high investments in manufacturing of new electrical vehicle charging stations. surging favorable government initiatives in the form of subsidies, generous incentives and rebates has further accelerated electrical vehicle charging station market.



United States has been leading the market share of around 90.3% in 2017 with Canada and Mexico expected to witness higher growth rate till 2023. Tightening fuel economy standards, high focus on electric vehicle sales and development of new electrical vehicles are some of the major factors driving the electrical vehicle charging station market of United States.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the region.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



