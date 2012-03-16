"North America Energy Drinks Report 2011" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "North America Energy Drinks Report 2011"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- An essential guide for soft drinks professionals worldwide, the North America Energy Drinks Report forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
Comprising of data tables and supporting text, the report provides information at a regional and country level. Data includes energy drinks consumption (million litres & litres per capita) from 2005 to 2010, with forecasts to 2014. Percentage market shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2009 and 2010 actuals, plus forecasts for 2011). Leading companies' market shares for 2009 and 2010 are provided. A market valuation is provided for each country and, where applicable, new products in 2010 are identified. Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional drinks and private label.
Key Highlights
- 2 individual country profiles and a regional overview
- Historic and forecast consumption data by region and by country (2005-2010 actuals plus forecasts to 2014)
- Segmentation data by country (RTD/non RTD, Carbonated/Still)
- Key packaging data (material, refillability, multi vs single serve) by country
- Distribution (on- vs off-premise) splits by country
- Leading companies' % market shares
- 2010 market valuation by country
- Market commentary including current and emerging trends
Scope
The report provides data on Energy Drinks consumption from 2005 to 2010 and forecasts to 2014 at a regional and country level. The report also provides market shares for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution.
