Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of North America Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants market report to its offering

North America Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants



Summary



"North America Ethylene Industry Outlook to 2017 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" provides an in-depth coverage of North America Ethylene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ethylene industry in the region. It provides capacity growth and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents market size, demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, and company shares of major Ethylene producers in the region. The research also provides price trends and trade balance data. Supply and demand scenario for key countries within the region is also Ethylene industry in the region covering all the major parameters.



Scope



- Ethylene industry supply scenario in the region from 2000 to 2017 consisting of capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology

- Supply and demand outlook in key countries in North America from 2000 to 2017

- Information of all active and planned Ethylene plants in North America with capacity forecasts to 2017

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details

- Ethylene industry market dynamics in North America from 2000 to 2017 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Key countries trade balance data from 2000 to 2017 including details on imports, exports, net exports and imports as percentage of demand

- Comparison of supply demand scenario in North America with other regions in the world

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Ethylene plants in North America

- Company shares of key competitors in North America and across major countries in the region



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ethylene industry in North America

- Benefit from advanced insight on the Ethylene industry in North America

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ethylene industry in North America

- Understand the market positioning of Ethylene producers in North America

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in North America



Companies Mentioned



The Dow Chemical Company,

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,

Exxon Mobil Corporation,



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Naperville

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United States

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