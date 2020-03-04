Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- The North America fats and oils market will derive growth from recent advancements in the products associated with fats and oils. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "North America Fats & Oils Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Source (Vegetable (Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Corn Oil, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Olive Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Peanut Oil, Safflower Oil, Sesame Oil, Linseed Oil, and Castor Oil), Animal (Lard, Tallow, Fish Oil, Butter)), By Application (Food & Non-Food Use), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026," the market size was 25.92 million tonnes in 2018, is projected to reach 36.60 million tonnes by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.49% in the forecast period.



List of prominent companies that are operating in the global North America Fats and Oils Market are:



- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Cargill, Incorporated

- Bunge North America

- Ag Processing, Inc.

- Riceland Foods

- Incobrasa Industries

- Perdue Agribusiness

- Louis Dreyfus Company

- Viterra Inc.

- Associated British Foods Plc (ABF)



Fats and oils are being widely used in processed as well as convenience foods in several countries across North America. The demand for this product has risen drastically in recent years due to the growing use in numerous food delicacies.



They are a rich source of fatty acids that are required by the human body for several purposes. Fats and oils contain fatty acids such as Omega-3 and Omega-6. The growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of consumption of saturated and unrefined fat have created a subsequent demand for fats and oils in several countries across North America.



Increasing awareness regarding the consumption of fats and oils in appropriate amount, in order to maintaining the cholesterol levels of the body will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Increasing number of product launches resulting from the high demand for the product will open up a huge potential for market growth.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the North America fats and oils market. It discusses the ongoing market trends. The market has been discussed thoroughly, with regard to factors such as leading companies and major products.



The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It provides forecast values for the market based on extensive research analysis methods. The data is gathered through a combination of primary and secondary research methods.



Major Segments Includes;



By Source



- Vegetable

- Animal



By Application



- Food

- Non-food Use



By Geography



Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Favor Growth



The report encompasses several factors that made a positive influence on the market in recent years. Due to the high demand, there are several companies that are currently operating in the market.



As a result of healthy market competition, there are several companies are coming up with newer products on a more frequent basis. In February 2019, Calyxt announced the launch of a new soybean oil.



The company introduced 'Calyno oil', the first genetically edited food that contains 80% oleic acid almost no trans-fat. The report highlights products, similar to Calyxt's Calyno Oil and gauges the impact of these products on the market.



United States to Exhibit Considerable Growth Driven by High Product Demand



The report segments the fats and oils market on the basis of regional demographics the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Among these regions, the demand for fats and oils is highest in the United States.



The increasing consumption of healthy oils such as olive oil, rapeseed, and canola oil will aid the growth of the market in North America. The increasing use of fats and oils in several foods across North America will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in this region.



Key Industry Developments:



March 2019: Bunge Loders Croklaan announce the launch of a non-GMO verified Whole Harvest ColdChurn Crème.



