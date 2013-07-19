North America Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $5,460.1 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- The report "North American Food Safety Testing Market by Contaminants (Pathogen, GMO, Toxin, Pesticide), Technology (Traditional & Rapid), Food Types (Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Fruit & Vegetable, Processed Food) & Geography –Trends & Forecast to 2018 " ,defines and segments the North American food safety testing market with analysis & forecasting of revenue & volume for the food safety testing. It also identifies driving and restraining factors for the food safety testing market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of North American countries such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico.



In North America, the government, regulatory bodies and food industries together are responsible to assure the safety of manufactured food. GMP, GAP, and HACCP are been practiced by the food companies to manufacture safe and standard quality food products. The food safety testing has been conducted at every stage of food production and supply i.e., procurement, processing, packaging, storage, and transportation etc. Increasing outbreak in foodborne illnesses, food recalls & increasing consumer demand for safe food, and implementation of food safety regulations has been driving the market for food safety market.



In 2012, pathogens testing in food samples dominated the safety testing market, as pathogen contamination has been responsible for maximum cases of food poisoning and food recalls in North America. Salmonella contamination was responsible for most of the registered food recalls by FDA in U.S. during the same period. Testing of processed food has dominated the market in North America. Adoption of new advanced technology Market players has been focusing on application of rapid testing methods that provide quick & accurate qualitative & quantitative results on contaminants.



The North America food safety testing market is projected to grow from $3,707.7 million in 2012 to $5,460.1 million. In 2012, U.S. was the largest food safety testing market with 70% of share followed by Canada and Mexico. In 2012, rapid testing method was dominated by PCR-based methods, followed by immunoassay-based methods. The leading players in the food safety testing market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Intertek (U.K.), Eurofins (U.S.), and Bureau Veritas (France). These players have focused on introducing new product & services, mergers, acquisitions, and expansion of their business segments to maintain their position in the market.



