New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- GlobalData's new report, "North America Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017" provides key market data on the North America Healthcare IT market - Canada and United States. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Hospital Information Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Canada and United States.
- Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories - Hospital Information Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2003 to 2010, forecast forward for 7 years to 2017.
- 2010 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Healthcare IT market..
- Key players covered include GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medical Information Technology, Inc. and others.
How this report will help you:
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the North America Healthcare IT competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
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Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
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