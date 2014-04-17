New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- GlobalData's new report, "North America Knee Replacement Procedures Outlook to 2020", provides key procedures data on the North America Knee Replacement Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market segments - Primary Knee Replacement Procedures (Primary Cemented and Cementless Knee Replacement Procedures and Unilateral and Bilateral Knee Replacement Procedures), Partial Knee Replacement Procedures and Revision Knee Replacement Procedures.
The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.
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The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.
Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.
Scope
- Knee Replacement procedure volumes by segment - Primary Knee Replacement Procedures (Primary Cemented and Cementless Knee Replacement Procedures and Unilateral and Bilateral Knee Replacement Procedures), Partial Knee Replacement Procedures and Revision Knee Replacement Procedures.
- Projections for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
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