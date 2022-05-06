North America Leads the Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2022 -- The global Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market size is estimated to be USD 12.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2026. Stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of industrial waste and depleting global freshwater resources are driving the market. The rise in the global pollution level has increased the risk of adverse effects on the environment. Hence, various emission control acts and regulations have been legislated across most of the countries worldwide to control the level of pollution as well as to ensure that the disposed waste is less harmful to the environment. Such mandates have increased the demand for industrial waste treatment chemicals.



The overall water treatment chemicals market is fragmented and has a large number of suppliers, which cater to the industrial sector. The industrial sector includes municipal, oil & gas, power, mining, chemical, pulp & paper, and others. The raw materials required for the manufacturing of these chemicals are easily accessible and readily acquired because of the large number of suppliers. Substitutes for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals, such as ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and membrane technologies are also gaining acceptance due to the biodegradability concerns of these chemicals. Apart from this, the buyers utilizing these chemicals for industrial wastewater treatment have multiple options to fulfil their requirements. Factors such as uncertainty in economic conditions and the need for eco-friendly formulations and vulnerability regarding copying of patents may inhibit the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market.



The Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type as Coagulants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents, Anti-foaming Agents, pH Stabilizers, and Others. The biocides & disinfectants segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value in 2020, owing to their high per unit cost, and these biocides have the ability to neutralize diseases causing microbes. Moreover, the increasing environmental regulations have fueled the demand for biocides & disinfectants.



The Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of end-use industries as Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical, Food & Beverage, and Others. The power generation segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value, in 2020. As the standards and norms for discharging wastewater are becoming more stringent, the demand for wastewater treatment in the power generation industry is increasing rapidly. The demand for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals has been severely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 owing to the halting of various industries across the globe. Industrial wastewater treatment chemical production had been affected in major countries due to supply shortages, lockdowns, and production suspensions in the early months of 2020.



The Industrial wastewater treatment chemicals market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in terms of value. This growth is attributed to high demand from the power, mining, oil & gas, food & beverage, chemical, pulp & paper, and textile industries in the region. The Asia Pacific market growth is expected to be propelled by the changing demographics such as improving stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater, rapid industrialization, and growing population in the region during the forecast period.



North America was the largest market in 2020 owing to the huge demand for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in the US and Canada. The stringent water purification regulations drive the consumption of wastewater treatment chemicals in these countries. Moreover, the presence of a large industrial infrastructure for power generation, oil & gas, mining, chemical, and pulp & paper industries in the US drives the demand for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals across North America.