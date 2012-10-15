North America Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- North America Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the North America Orthopedic Devices market - United States and Canada. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Trauma Fixation, Spinal Surgery, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Hip Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Tools, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), and Orthopedic Prosthetics. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Countries covered include United States and Canada.

- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Trauma Fixation, Spinal Surgery, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Hip Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Tools, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), and Orthopedic Prosthetics.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Orthopedic Devices market.

- Key players covered include Stryker Corporation , DePuy, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Synthes, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc , Biomet, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., DJO Finance LLC , Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., CONMED Corporation and Genzyme Corporation.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the North America Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Stryker Corporation DePuy, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Smith & Nephew Plc Biomet, Inc. NuVasive, Inc. DJO Finance LLC Orthofix International N.V. Arthrex, Inc. Wright Medical Group, Inc. CONMED Corporation Genzyme Corporation Globus Medical, Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH Ossur hf. DeRoyal Industries, Inc. B. Braun Medical Inc. Exactech, Inc. BSN medical GmbH Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ArthroCare Corporation Tornier N.V. K2M, Inc. Acumed Medical Ltd. Hanger, Inc. Baxter International Inc. AlloSource Endolite Ohio Willow Wood KLS Martin, L.P. OsteoMed L.P. Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Bauerfeind AG Ascension Orthopedics, Inc. Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90390/north-america-orthopedic-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-arthroscopy-cranio-maxillofacial-fixation-cmf-hip-reconstruction-knee-reconstruction-spinal-surgery-orthobiologics-trauma-fixation-and-others.html