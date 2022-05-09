North America Public Safety-LTE Industry Report

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2022 -- The public safety LTE market is expected to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.



The major drivers for the market are increase in demand for unmanned vehicles globally and adoption of LTE technology to eliminate the existing interconnectivity issues between different networks. The major restraint for the market is the spectrum scarcity of PS-LTE. The critical challenges include high costs of developing and maintaining LTE network infrastructures, limited adoption of LTE in public safety applications due to reliability concerns, and budget constraints for developing and maintaining PS-LTE networks. Underlying opportunities include implementation of emergency services IP networks, and adoption of LPWA connectivity technologies in LTE.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149438422



The services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the services segment can be attributed to the expectation that the PS-LTE services would be fully deployed in most of the regions of the world by 2020, and there would be increased revenue from these services than the PS-LTE infrastructure. Moreover, the developed PS-LTE networks in countries such as Australia, China, Qatar, the UAE, and the US are expected to proliferate the demand for managed and other professional services.



The growth of the private LTE segment of the PS-LTE market can be attributed to the increased use of private LTE deployment model for PS-LTE networks in South Korea, Qatar, and some countries of the Middle East. Private LTE networks are capable of operating standard-based LTE networks in both licensed and unlicensed spectrum, with local service providers exercising control over them. Public safety organizations use the private LTE network deployment model to optimize it according to their requirements. Real-time streaming, device monitoring, and multimedia services are some key features offered by private LTE in public safety applications.



The law enforcement & border control application is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. Law enforcement & border control agencies include police and military forces. The use of broadband for public safety enables law enforcement & border control agencies to access relevant information, stream videos, and collaborate with each other and control rooms in real-time. Law enforcement & border control agencies require real-time information in the form of pictures or videos for making highly informed and accurate decisions. Though the existing communication systems are capable of providing high-speed voice communication, they cannot cater to data requirements of law enforcement & border control agencies. PS-LTE, which integrates voice communication and data transfer abilities with robust purpose-built systems, devices, and control centers, helps police, military, and other security forces to work safely and smartly by helping them improve their real-time decision-making capabilities.



The growth of the PS-LTE market in the North America is attributed to the increasing deployment of dedicated LTE networks for public safety personnel to provide them high-speed connectivity by US. The growth of the market in the US can also be attributed to the increasing deployment of PS-LTE networks by the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet). FirstNet is an independent authority of NTIA that provides emergency responders with a nationwide, high-speed broadband network dedicated to public safety.