North America Seed Treatment Market Worth $2,240.9 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- The report "North America Seed Treatment Market by Type (chemical & non-chemical), by Application (fungicide, insecticide, bio-control and others) and by Crop (cereals, oilseeds and others): Trends, Forecasts and Technical Insights up to 2018"defines and segments the seed treatment market with analysis and forecasting of the North American revenues for both synthetic as well as bio-based seed treatments. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for seed treatment market with an analysis of trends, opportunities and challenges. The market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of product types, product applications and crop types across countries such as United States, Canada and Mexico.



- 105 Market Data Tables

- 39 Figures

- 285 Pages and In-Depth Table of Content on "North America Seed Treatment Market"



Seed treatments are widely used across the globe, and are very useful in safeguarding crops against various insects, diseases, and pests in a cost-effective way. Seed treatment plays a vital role as it improves the quality and yield of agricultural produce. Based on applications, the seed treatment market can be bifurcated into three types-insecticides (chemical), fungicides (chemical), and bio-control.



The global seed treatment market was valued at $1,253.5 million in 2012 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2018, to be valued at $2,240.9 million. Seed treatment chemical insecticide is the largest segment of seed treatment market and accounts for over 51.3% of the market share.



Scope of the report



This research report categorizes the North American market for Seed Treatment on the basis of Type, by Country, Crop Trends and Forecasting revenues and analyzing trends in each of the following:



Types: Chemical, Non-chemical

Applications:Insecticides, fungicides, bio-control, and other chemical seed treatments

Crop applications: Cereals & grains, oilseeds and other crops

Country: U.S., Canada and Mexico



