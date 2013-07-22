North America Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market Is About to Reach $139.5 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The report “North America Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market – [Meal Replacements, Slimming Centers, Nutrition & Psychological Consultancy, Treadmill, Ellipticals, Strength Training, Gastric Bypass, Intragastric Balloon System, StomaphyX] – Forecasts to 2017” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in U.S. and Canada.



This report studies the North America weight loss diets (food, beverages, & supplements), fitness and surgical equipment, and services, with forecast to 2017.



The North America weight loss management market was worth $104 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach $139.5 billion by 2017. U.S. is the largest market, followed by Canada. The market will grow at a healthy pace in the next five years due to the increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cardiac problems, increasing personal disposable income, government initiatives to increase awareness of health and fitness, and technological advancements.



Weight loss diet was the largest segment in the market. Its growth is primarily triggered by new product launches, increasing consumer awareness of diet food and beverages, increasing number of diabetic patients, and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by market players. Low calorie beverages (carbonated and non-carbonated), and slimmer waters/natural mineral salt drinks showcase vast opportunities for key players in the market. The herbal/green market is growing at a very fast pace in Asian countries, especially in China.



The weight loss fitness and surgical equipment market include devices used either for fitness during physical activity to enhance strength and weight loss or for surgical removal of extra fat from the body. The weight loss surgical equipment market exhibits very high growth potential and is estimated to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2012 to 2017. This is attributed to the increasing number of bariatric surgeries, technological advancements resulting in less pain and early recovery, and acceptance of surgical procedures by a large population worldwide.



The weight loss service market includes non-medical services that guide consumers on how to reduce weight or maintain desired health. Nutrition and diet counseling, and fitness training are the two important services in the weight loss management market. Suitable exercise planning is an important component of fitness training. Various fitness and slimming centers provide these services for obesity management.



Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (U.S.), NutriSystem, Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife International, Inc. (U.S.), The Coca Cola Company (U.S.), and PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.) are leading players in the weight loss diet market.



Equinox, Inc. (U.S.), Life Time Fitness, Inc. (U.S.), Gold’s Gym International, Inc. (U.S.), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (U.S.), and eDiets.com (U.S.) are the major players in the weight loss services market.



The weight loss fitness and surgical equipment market is dominated by Brunswick Corporation (U.S.), Precor, Inc. (U.S.), ICON Health & Fitness, Inc. (U.S.) and LifeCORE Fitness, Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), and Allergan, Inc. (U.S.).



