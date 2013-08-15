New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "North America Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market - [Meal Replacements, Slimming Centers, Nutrition & Psychological Consultancy, Treadmill, Ellipticals, Strength Training, Gastric Bypass, Intragastric Balloon System, StomaphyX] - Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Obesity and weight gain have always been major concerns regarding the health and fitness of individuals; today, it has reached the level of an epidemic. Increasing obesity rate and increasing levels of awareness amongst calorie-conscious consumers in North America have opened new avenues for the weight management industry. The North American weight loss/obesity management market was worth $104 billion in 2012.
The North America weight management market witnesses a growing preference for low-calorie diet food and beverages and slimmer waters/natural mineral salt drinks. With the introduction of technologically advanced and highly sophisticated fitness equipment, the use of cardiovascular and strength training equipment is on a rise. However, factors like availability of low-cost alternatives, adoption of deceptive marketing strategies, and high cost of customized services are hindering growth.
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Quick results of weight loss surgeries and insurance coverage have made bariatric surgeries popular among clinically obese people. However, the side-effects of weight loss surgeries have made people opt for non-invasive and non-medical methods of weight loss. As per the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, the total number of weight loss surgeries performed in the U.S. was 220,000 in 2012, likely to increase in the coming years due to the rising obesity rate. In Canadian hospitals, a total of 2,385 bariatric procedures were carried out in 2008-2009; it represented a 92% increase from 2004-2005.
The North America region is covered in this study and further segmented by major countries - U.S. and Canada. The geographic split for all the sub-segments is presented at a regional and country level. The U.S. is the largest market for weight loss/obesity management market, followed by Canada.
Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (U.S.), NutriSystem, Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife International, Inc. (U.S.), The Coca Cola Company (U.S.), and PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.), Brunswick Corporation (U.S.), Precor, Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon Endo-surgery, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan, Inc. (U.S.), Equinox, Inc. (U.S.), Gold's Gym International, Inc. (U.S.), eDiets.com (U.S.) are the leading players in the North American weight management market.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the North America weight loss/obesity management market into weight loss diets, fitness and surgical equipment, and services. These markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for 2010, 2011 and 2012, as well as forecast up to 2017. Each of the market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by geography (U.S. and Canada) to provide in-depth information on the North American scenario.
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