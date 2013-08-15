North America Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market - [Meal Replacements, Slimming Centers, Nutrition & Psychological Consultancy, Treadmill, Ellipticals, Strength Training, Gastric Bypass, Intragastric Balloon System, StomaphyX] - Forecasts to 2

New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "North America Weight Loss/Obesity Management Market - [Meal Replacements, Slimming Centers, Nutrition & Psychological Consultancy, Treadmill, Ellipticals, Strength Training, Gastric Bypass, Intragastric Balloon System, StomaphyX] - Forecasts to 2017"