Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- North American Business Traveler Survey 2013



North American Business Traveler Survey 2013(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/north-american-business-traveler-survey-2013-hotel-accommodation-selection-criteria-and-customer-expectations-of-new-technology-promotions-and-services) Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria And Customer Expectations Of New Technology, Promotions And Services.North American Business Traveler Survey 2013: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric’s exclusive panel of North American business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis of trends in hotel accommodation, and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2013–2014.



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Synopsis:-



The report is based on primary survey research of 321 North American industry professionals who travelled at least once in three months. The research was conducted by Timetric assessing its premium consumer panels.

This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of North American business travel outlook and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013–2014.

This report helps to forecast North American business traveler expenditure on hotel accommodation, understand trends in business travel and assess customer expectations of new technologies and services.

Key topics covered include forecast of expenditure on hotel accommodation, hotel selection criteria, customer expectations of new technologies, marketing initiatives, and sustainability implementation.

This report helps to drive revenues and cut costs by benchmarking the use of sustainability in the industry in order to identify new opportunities for growth



Executive summary



North American Business Traveler Survey 2013: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric’s exclusive panel of North American business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis of trends in hotel accommodation, and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2013–2014.



The report also benchmarks the types of hotels that business travelers choose, and identifies preferred modes and channels of hotel selection. This report also examines new technology, green initiatives and socially responsible measures that appeal to business travelers, and also analyzes the key drivers and popular promotional offers which influence business travelers to choose a particular hotel.



Scope



The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:



Average stay at business hotels

Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation

Popular hotel types and preferred modes of hotel selection

Importance of green certifications and key sustainable facilities

Critical social responsibility initiatives

Major technology features and key drivers influencing online reservations

Importance of mobile technology services

Key drivers of frequent visits and popularity of promotional offers

Strategic initiatives for repeat business



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Reasons to buy



Effectively examine North American business traveler perceptions on the average length of stay in a hotel and changes in hotel accommodation expenditure

Identify popular hotel types, preferred modes of hotel selection and key channels for research to channel marketing resources for improved return on investment

Explore North American business traveler affinity towards green certifications and sustainability initiatives, and successfully implement them into hotel operations

Understand customer perceptions of new technology, drivers influencing online reservations and the growing importance of mobile technologies to enhance customer retention and direct sales

Identify key features of business hotels which influence frequent visits and formulate marketing strategies to win business



Key highlights



Overall, 48% of survey respondents expect to visit ‘midscale’ hotels in 2013–2014.

In total, 47% of respondents selected ‘regular brand’ as the preferred method of hotel selection, while 45% selected ‘company recommendation’ and 38% selected ‘online search’.

For a hotel to be considered green, respondents consider ‘low-energy light bulbs’, ‘reduced use of plastic materials’ and ‘timer lighting systems’ to be the main sustainability facilities that hotels should adopt.

Survey results show that ‘view and manage room reservations’ and ‘wireless email’ are important mobile technology features for North American business travelers.

Survey results indicate that ‘room upgrades’, ‘early check-in and late check-out facility’ and ‘loyalty-based bargains’ are the most attractive promotional offers for North American business travelers.



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