North American Crop Protection Chemicals Market & Latin American Crop Protection Chemicals Market Worth $27,806.4 Million by 2018 - Signifies a Firm CAGR of 4.4% and 6.3% Respectively.

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The report, "North American Crop Protection Chemicals Market & Latin American Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Types (Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Bio-pesticides and Adjuvants), by Crop Types, by Geography: Trends and Forecast to 2018" ,defines and segments the crop protection chemicals market with currant trends and forecasting of the revenues for herbicides, fungicides and insecticides. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the crop protection chemicals market with analysis of drivers, opportunities and challenges. The market segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of major countries such as U.S., Canada and Brazil. Further, the market is segmented and revenues are forecasted on the basis of product types and crop types.



Glyphosate: One of the most popular herbicides



Glyphosate is one of the most popular herbicides in North America and accounts for over 30% of the total herbicides market. Key herbicide suppliers in North and Latin America include Dow AgroSciences (U.S.), Bayer Corporation (Germany) and Monsanto Company (U.S.). The market is dominated by herbicides, which accounted for around 42 % of the overall crop protection chemicals market.



Grains & cereals: Major application driving market



The North American Crop Protection Chemicals Market is dominated by grains and cereals which accounted for 30% of the overall market in 2011. Grains and cereals such as wheat, rice, corn and so on are not only extensively used as food sources, but find significant demand in feed production, alcohol and beer production, and as feedstock to produce bio-based chemicals and bio-fuels. Corn is the most critical component of this segment and the demand for crop protection chemicals



Latin America: Market place for crop protection chemicals



Although, Asia-Pacific is one of the most critical regions for agriculture, Latin American countries such as Brazil and Argentina are expected to emerge as food-exporting powerhouses in the near future, owing to large availability of fertile land and suitable climatic conditions. In recent years, agricultural heartlands of Brazil (the Cerrados) and Argentina (the Pampas) have been experiencing a growing number of highly skilled progressive and operating farmers. Expansion of the farmland has also proved to be one of the major driving factors of South Americas agriculture.



