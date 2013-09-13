North American Drug Delivery Technologies Market Expected to Reach $102.2 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The “North American Drug Delivery Technologies Market (Metered Dose Inhalers, Needle-Free Injectors, Auto-Injectors, Nasal Sprays, Transdermal Patches, Nebulizers, Infusion Pumps, Drug Eluting Stents, Sustained Release, Ocular Implants) Forecasts to 2017” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America.



Browse 95 market data tables with 28 figures spread through 267 pages and in-depth TOC on " North American Drug Delivery Technologies Market (Metered Dose Inhalers, Needle-Free Injectors, Auto-Injectors, Nasal Sprays, Transdermal Patches, Nebulizers, Infusion Pumps, Drug Eluting Stents, Sustained Release, Ocular Implants) Forecasts to 2017"



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This report studies the North American Drug Delivery Technologies Market over the forecast period of 2012 - 2017.



The North American market was valued at $66.7 billion in 2012 and is poised to reach $102.2 billion by 2017. The U.S. registered a higher market share, valued at $59.3 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2012 to 2017. The Canadian market is also growing at a decent CAGR of 7.9%, to reach $10.7 billion by 2017.



The U.S. Supreme courts’ decision to uphold the healthcare reforms is expected to substantially increase the number of insured citizens in the U.S. This will thereby boost the market for novel drug delivery technology based formulations and devices. In addition, the rising number of drug approvals by Health Canada, serves as an opportunity for the Canadian market.



The acquisitions of Eurand Pharmaceuticals (Netherlands) by Aptalis Pharma(U.S.), Labopharm (Canada) by Paladin Labs (Canada), and CIMA Labs (U.S.) and Cephalon by Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel) constitute the major developments in the North American market. Also, there are significant developments in the field of targeted drug delivery (using liposomes and nanoparticle drug carriers) owing to the advancements in polymers and biopolymers technology for small molecules, macromolecules, and prodrugs.



The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of drug delivery technologies by pharmaceutical and medical device companies in North America, and greater patient acceptability of drug delivery products. The opportunities for the growth of this market include developments of drug deliverytechnologies for non-conventional therapeutic applications and for use in home setting. Other factors like collaborations of drug delivery firms with pharmaceutical firms also offer opportunities to the drug delivery firms, as they could assist pharmaceutical companies with their manufacturing services technology platforms, product development, and regulatory procedures. However, in the past and present, product recalls of drug delivery products is one factor that hampered the growth of this market and also raised concerns on R&D expenditure for development of such products.



This research report categorizes the North American drug delivery technologies market by routes of administration; it includes oral, pulmonary, transdermal, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and transmucosal technologies. All these market segments are further divided into sub-segments that comprise of formulations or devices, to provide exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. The North American market for oral drug delivery technologies was estimated at $25.4 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.6% from 2012 to 2017. Oral technologies offer easier and cost-effective reformulation strategies; hence they occupy the largest share in the market. On the other hand, pulmonary technologies market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8%, due to the increased adoption rates of pulmonary devices and their expanding applications. This market is poised to reach $23.1 billion by 2017.



Key players in the market are 3M Company (U.S.), Aptalis Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson & Co. (U.S.), Catalent Pharma Solutions (U.S.), Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Endo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Nektar Therapeutics (U.S.), OptiNose (U.S.), QLT (Canada), and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada).



Browse Related Reports:

European Injectable Drug Delivery Market By Formulations [Liposomes, Microspheres, & Nanoparticles], Devices [Disposables & Reusable, Fillable & Prefilled, Pen, Needle Free & Auto Injectors] & Therapeutics [Diabetes & Oncology] - Forecasts to 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/european-injectable-drug-delivery-market-1205.html



North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market – by Formulations [Liposomes, Microspheres, & Nanoparticles], Devices [Disposables & Reusable, Fillable & Prefilled, Pen, Needle Free & Auto Injectors] & Therapeutics [Diabetes & Oncology] – Forecasts to 2017

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-america-injectable-drug-delivery-market-1109.html



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