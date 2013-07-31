New Pharmaceuticals research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Patent expiry of major blockbuster drugs is a prime concern for pharmaceutical companies, as developing a new chemical entity (NCE) is more expensive and time consuming than a novel drug delivery technology. Therefore, in recent years, several pharmaceutical companies have employed drug delivery technology as a life cycle management tool for some of their blockbuster drugs, the patents for which are set to expire in the near future.
The North American drug delivery market was estimated to be worth $66.7 billion in 2012, and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% between 2012 and 2017. Based on the route of administration, the drug delivery market has been classified as oral, pulmonary, injectable, transdermal, implantable, ocular, nasal, transmucosal, and topical. In 2012, oral drug delivery segment dominated the market with a share of approximately 38%, followed by pulmonary drug delivery segment with a 20% share.
The drug delivery technologies that have recently gained importance in the North American market include orodispersible tablet (ODT), dry powder inhalers, transdermal patches, needle-free injectors, auto and pen injectors, and buccal transmucosal tablets; controlled release is the most widely accepted technology. The use of implantable devices for drug delivery is also on a rise.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Big pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Merck have established in-house capabilities for the development of drug delivery technologies. On the contrary, many other companies are still relying on specialty companies engaged in the development of drug delivery technologies. High level of competition and increasing need for outsourcing has resulted in the drug delivery market to be fragmented, with several small companies developing novel drug delivery technologies for niche therapeutic applications.
The North American drug delivery market is largely dominated by the U.S. (accounting for about 89% of the overall market). The key drivers for the U.S. drug delivery market are the well established pharmaceutical industry , healthcare reforms, and favourable changes in the FDA review process. Factors such as low cost drug manufacturing and rising number of drug delivery formulations and devices are propelling the Canadian market.
Key players in the drug delivery technologies market are 3M Company (U.S.), Aptalis Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson & Co. (U.S.), Catalent Pharma Solutions (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Endo Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Nektar Therapeutics (U.S.) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada).
Scope of the Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- European Drug Delivery Technologies Market (Metered Dose Inhalers, Needle-Free injectors, Auto-injectors, Nasal sprays, Transdermal Patches, Nebulizers, Infusion Pumps, Drug Eluting Stents, Sustained Release, Ocular Implants) - Forecasts to 2017
- North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts to 2017
- Injectable Drug Delivery Market by Formulations - Global Forecasts to 2017
- European Injectable Drug Delivery Market By Formulations [Liposomes, Microspheres, & Nanoparticles], Devices [Disposables & Reusable, Fillable & Prefilled, Pen, Needle Free & Auto Injectors] & Therapeutics [Diabetes & Oncology] - Forecasts to 2017
- Innovations in Drug Delivery - Broad-based Proprietary Technology Platforms to Address Delivery Efficiency and Improve Patient Compliance
- Ophthalmology Drugs And Devices (Diagnostic & Surgical) Market - Current Trends, Global Forecasts & Pipeline Analysis to 2017
- Biomaterials Market By Products (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Natural Biomaterials) & Applications - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Smart Pills Technologies Market (2012-2017) (Diagnostic imaging, patient monitoring, drug delivery)
- North America Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Infusion Systems, Central Venous Catheters and Others
- United States Drug Delivery Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Metered Dose Inhaler Devices, Infusion Systems, Central Venous Catheters and Others