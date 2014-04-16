North American Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Worth $6.5 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The "North America Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Applications (EMR, PACS, RIS, RCM, APB), Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid), Service (SAAS, IAAS), Pricing (Pay-As-You-Go, Spot) & End Users (Provider, Payers) - Forecast to 2018” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, threats, opportunities, and challenges in the U.S. and Canada.



Browse more than 131 market data tables with 63 figures spread through 353 pages and in-depth TOC on "North America Healthcare Cloud Computing"

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Cloud computing is increasingly being adopted by healthcare providers and payers in North America. This report studies the North American healthcare cloud computing market over the forecast period of 2013 to 2018. This market was valued at $1.7 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $6.5 billion by 2018.



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The healthcare cloud computing market is categorized into five broad segments, namely, applications, deployment modes, services, pricing models, components, end users, and geography. The healthcare cloud computing market, by application, comprises clinical and non-clinical information systems applicable for the healthcare providers and payers industry. The clinical information system segment accounted for the largest share of the North American cloud computing market in 2013. Clinical information systems are further classified into EMR, PACS, CPOE, RIS, LIS, PIS, and Others. The non-clinical information systems are segmented into revenue cycle management, automatic patient billing, payroll, claims management, cost accounting, and others.



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The adoption of the cloud technology enables the healthcare industry to reduced costs. Furthermore, this technology provides positive returns on investment. These are the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. Furthermore, legislative reforms of the patient protection and affordable care act, improvements in storage technology, proliferation of new payment models, and greater flexibility and scalability of data have stimulated the use of cloud computing in the healthcare industry. The primary factors that are restraining the growth of this market include security and privacy concerns over the medical and patient data.



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