Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "North American Home Healthcare Market, By Product [Blood Glucose Meter, ECG, IV Equipment, Nutrition, Wheelchair, Fitness, Heart Rate Monitor, Pregnancy Test Kit], Services [Respiratory Therapy, Rehabilitation Therapy] & Telehealth - Forecasts To 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The North America home health care market was valued at $90.9 billion in 2012; it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach $130.4 billion by 2017. Home healthcare market includes products, services, and telehealth. The home care product category comprises homecare testing, screening & monitoring devices, home healthcare therapeutic equipment, mobility assist & other devices, fitness, and nutrition products. Services include unskilled care, rehabilitation therapy, infusion therapy, and respiratory therapy, while telehealth includes home telehealth monitoring devices and telehealth services.
The most significant healthcare trend witnessed recently is the shift of treatment from hospitals to home in order to gain a cost advantage and reduce hospital expenditure. The move from treatment to proactive monitoring is also opening up new opportunities for the home healthcare market. Patients prefer home healthcare over hospitals for the convenience, privacy, and cost-effectiveness it offers. Factors like innovation, easy availability, aging demographics, and increasing chronic diseases drive the U.S. market, which has the largest share in terms of revenue. Canada is also a significant country of North American region. The rising healthcare cost and increasing incidences of chronic ailments are forcing Canadian government to move towards home healthcare. This factor has made home healthcare a lucrative market for many companies to invest. However, cut in Medicare payments to home health agencies and risk to the safety of home healthcare workers are factors limiting the growth of this market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The U.S. dominated the North American home healthcare market in 2012 and is expected to maintain its position in the coming five years, owing to the rising aging population, increasing chronic diseases, technological developments for various home use applications, positive response to home-based devices, increasing awareness, and proper insurance coverage in the country. Canada is expected to grow steadily, due to increasing awareness regarding home based devices, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases and various initiatives taken by government to promote home healthcare.
The prominent home healthcare service provider companies are Apria Healthcare Group (U.S.), Gentiva Health Service Inc. (U.S.) and Amdisys, Inc. (U.S.) while key home healthcare product manufacturing companies are Alere, Inc. (U.S.), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Fresenius Se & Co KGAa (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), and Roche Holdings (Switzerland).
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the North American home healthcare devices and services market into the following segments and sub-segments:
By product
Home Care Testing, Monitoring and Screening
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- European Home Healthcare Market By Products (Blood Glucose Meter, ECG, IV Equipment, Nutrition, Wheelchair, Fitness, Heart Rate Monitor, Pregnancy Test Kit), Services (Respiratory Therapy, Rehabilitation Therapy) & Telehealth - Forecasts to 2017
- Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Market - Global Forecasts to 2017
- Sports Medicine Devices Market By Products & Application (2012 - 2017) - Global Trends & Competitive Analysis
- Alere Inc. (ALR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- North America Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others
- North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Bayer HealthCare AG - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- GE Healthcare Market Share Analysis