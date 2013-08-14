North American Injectable Drug Delivery Market Reaches $16.6 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The "North America Injectables Drug Delivery Market– by Formulations [Liposomes, Microspheres, & Nanoparticles], Devices [Disposables & Reusable, Fillable & Prefilled, Pen, Needle Free & Auto Injectors] & Therapeutics [Diabetes & Oncology] – Forecasts to 2017 " analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in United States and Canada.



Browse:

- 130 Market Data Tables

- 28 Figures

- 280 Pages and In-Depth Table Of Content on "North America Injectables Drug Delivery Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-america-injectable-drug-delivery-market-1109.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization in this report.



This report studies the North American injectable drug delivery technologies market over the forecast period of 2012-2017.



The North American injectable drug delivery market was valued at $9.3 billion in 2012 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2012 to 2017 to reach $16.6 billion by 2017.



The injectable drug delivery technologies market is broadly categorized into two major segments, namely, devices technologies and formulation technologies. Based on product, the injectable drug delivery devices technologies market is further categorized into conventional injection devices, self injection devices, and others (microneedles, nanoneedles and blunt needle injections), while injectable drug delivery formulation technologies market is categorized into conventional drug delivery formulations and novel drug delivery formulations. Conventional injection devices segment accounted for the largest share of the overall injectable drug delivery technologies market in 2012.



In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of its therapeutic applications such as auto immune diseases, hormonal imbalances, oncology, orphan/rare diseases (Hemophilia, Ribose-5-phosphate isomerase deficiency (RPI deficiency), Cystic Fibrosis, and Wilsons disease) and others (pain management, allergies, hepatitis C, and aesthetic treatment). Hormonal disorders commanded the largest share of the global injectable drug delivery technologies market in 2012. However, auto-immune diseases are the fastest growing segment of this market due to the advent of biologics (tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and Interleukin 1 (IL-1)) and improving patient compliance by the development of self injection devices.



The major markets covered in this report are United States and Canada. The United States accounted for the largest market of the North American injectable drug delivery technologies market in the year 2012. The growth of the injectable drug delivery technologies market is primarily triggered by innovations in injectable drug delivery devices, surge of biologics, rising prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. and Canada, improvement in patient compliance and incessant rise in partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions among prominent players in this market. However, factors such as product recalls, stringent regulatory systems and needle-stick injuries and infections are restraining the growth of the market.



The report includes company profiles of major players such as Eli Lilly & Co. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson & Co. (U.S.), and Hospira Inc. (U.S.). Other prominent players in North America are West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Unilife Corporation (U.S.), Antares Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), and Zogenix, Inc. (U.S.), among others.



Scope of the Report



This research report categorizes and analyzes the North American injectable drug delivery technologies market under two broad segments - devices and formulations. Both of these markets are broken down into segments and sub-segments, providing exhaustive value analysis for the years 2010, 2011, 2012, and forecast to 2017. Furthermore, due to wide range of applications of injectable drug delivery technologies in varied therapeutic areas, the market is segmented into five categories, namely; auto immune diseases, hormonal imbalances, oncology, orphan/rare diseases (Hemophilia, Ribose-5-phosphate isomerase deficiency (RPI deficiency), Cystic Fibrosis, Wilson’s Disease) and others (pain management, allergies, hepatitis C, and aesthetic treatment). Each market is comprehensively analyzed at a granular level by country (United States and Canada) to provide in-depth information on the North American scenario.



Buy a copy of this Report: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=1109



Download Free Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1109



Browse related reports to Biotechnology Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com