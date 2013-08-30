North American Satellite Transition a Year Away

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Microspace is excited to announce that we are just under a year away from the transition of our World Skies AMC-1 satellite to our newer SES-3 satellite.



Microspace Communications Corporation has been providing satellite services across North America for many years now with their World Skies AMC-1 satellite. The SES-3 satellite was originally slated to begin the transition in the first quarter of 2015, but the time frame was moved forward to August 24th, 2014. This brings the expected transition date within a year from today.



The SES-3 satellite was first launched in January of 2011 and is currently in geosynchronous orbit around the Earth and will operate at a higher power, be more reliable and less affected by weather. This should provide our users with a better and more reliable service.



About Microspace

Microspace is an innovative broadband solutions company, providing reliable, cost-effective and long-term multicast delivery platforms to Fortune 500 and small companies throughout the world since 1988. They are a pioneer in the industry, establishing and merging various concepts, including digital signage, digital cinema and multimedia entertainment. To learn more about Microspace and their broadcasting services, call them at 919-850-4500 or visit their website at http://www.microspace.com