North America's Largest Aquaponics Center Announces Grand Opening Event

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The Aquaponic Source, a retail store and education center specializing in aquaponics, announces its grand opening event, which will take place on October 5, 2013, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The center is located at 1860 Lefthand Circle, Suite E, in Longmont, Colo., 15 minutes NE of Boulder. The public and media are all invited to attend the grand opening celebration and learn about aquaponics, as well as tour the new retail store, education center, and research and development lab.



“We are thrilled to be opening our Aquaponics center, and look forward to seeing many people come out to learn about this green way of gardening,” explained Sylvia Bernstein, president of The Aquaponic Source, and author of the book “Aquaponics Gardening: A Step-By-Step Guide to Raising Vegetables and Fish Together” (New Society Publishers, October 2011). “It’s a fascinating and sustainable movement that anyone can get their family into.”



The new Aquaponics facility features 7,600 square feet of space, including a retail store, classroom, and a research and development lab. The grand opening will offer information and demonstrations on how aquaponics systems work, a tour of the facility, refreshments, and a 15-percent-off coupon that is good on all items in the retail store.



Once open, The Aquaponic Source will be the only center in the country that focuses on this green gardening technology, which symbiotically grows fish and vegetables in one’s backyard, basement, balcony, or classroom. The technology uses fish waste to provide the necessary nutrients to grow the plants, while the plants and beneficial bacteria act as a natural bio-filter to keep the water clean for the fish.



Many people have been turning to aquaponics for its environmentally friendly principals, as well as to have a fun family do-it-yourself project. The classes will teach people how to be successful with aquaponics, while the retail store will sell all of the necessary supplies, including aquaponics systems and aquaponics plumbing kits. The items have been expertly designed, are low maintenance and easy to set up, and come with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.



“Stop by our grand opening, take a look around, and feel free to bring all of your aquaponics questions with you,” added Bernstein. “We look forward to serving the aquaponics community and getting more people into this type of gardening that marries the best of aquaculture with hydroponics.”



The Aquaponics facility is located at 1860 Lefthand Circle, Suite E, in Longmont, Colo. Its hours, Monday through Thursday, are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit the site at: www.theaquaponicsource.com.



About The Aquaponic Source

The Aquaponic Source is located in Longmont, Colo. It was started by Sylvia Bernstein, an aquaponics expert and award-winning author, who has a degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of California, Davis. The facility offers a retail store, classes, and a laboratory, and it offers information and guidance for aquaponics gardening in the home and at schools. For more information, visit the site at: www.theaquaponicsource.com.



Cher Murphy

CherMurphyPR@Gmail.com

(571) 263-2128