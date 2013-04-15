North Carolina Husband and Wife Family Law Attorneys Publish Books on Divorce and Custody

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- North Carolina husband and wife family law attorneys Angela and Sean McIlveen have written and published three books on divorce and custody.



Charlotte divorce lawyer Angela McIlveen authored “North Carolina Divorce Guidebook,” a compact and organized book that tackles the financial, emotional, and legal aspects of divorce, including spousal support, child custody and support, and property division. This book also covers matters related to marital misconduct, tax consequences, psychological considerations, and helping children cope.



Angela grew up with a single father. She has children, has been divorced, and is now also a stepmom to two boys. She states, “I have a perspective on divorce and custody that can only come from having been there myself.”



Attorney at law Sean McIlveen, on the other hand, authored two books, “A Father’s Guide to Custody” and “A Mother’s Guide to Custody”. Both of these books aim to help parents better understand the custody aspects of a North Carolina divorce. These books cover the different aspects of support and custody laws, and discuss the relevant issues at various stages of a child’s development, from infancy all the way through college.



Sean believes that in today’s court, mothers and fathers are perceived to be equally good at parenting. According to Sean, “The key to winning your custody case is a very easy one.” He states, “Simply put, be the better parent.”



When asked if these books will also be available on Kindle and other digital formats, Angela McIlveen replied, “Yes, definitely.”



Currently for sale on www.amazon.com, these books provide a wealth of information to North Carolina residents who are thinking about getting divorce or are currently undergoing the divorce process.



For more information, visit http://www.mcilveenfamilylaw.com/books.



About The McIlveen Family Law Firm

The McIlveen Family Law Firm, headed by Sean and Angela McIlveen, is an established law firm with more than 30 years combined experience in matters pertaining to family law and divorce. The McIlveen Family Law Firm has earned a rock-solid reputation in Gastonia, Charlotte, and all throughout North Carolina for its team of highly skilled and knowledgeable attorneys. For a confidential case evaluation or for more details, call (704) 557-0131 or visit http://www.mcilveenfamilylaw.com for more information.