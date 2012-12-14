North Carolina Local and Sustainable Farm to Host Christmas Celebration in the Barn

Louisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Looking for a fun and family-friendly Christmas celebration that will also give back to the community? Well look no further than Ray Family Farms “Christmas Celebration in the Barn” event!



Ray Family Farms is a North Carolina sustainable farm venture providing safe, delicious and affordable food to families in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill. Their dedication to organic farming and energy conservation practices has designated them as one of President Obama’s “Champions of Change”, an honor given to those making great strides in their local community.



“Christmas Celebration in the Barn” is an annual event in which Ray Family Farms opens their barn doors (literally) to the community to come and learn about their sustainable farming practices while also enjoying festive Christmas music, food, and up and close personal farm animals! This year’s celebration will have holiday favorite refreshments, a bonfire, and live Christmas music from the Raven Ridge Band.



This is Ray Family Farms second year hosting the “Christmas Celebration in the Barn.” The event had over 315 people in attendance and this year’s celebration is expected to be even bigger. This year’s event will take place December 23, 2012 and starts at 7PM at Ray Family Farms in Bunn, North Carolina. Address and directions to the farm can be found on their website at www.RayFamilyFarms.com



In addition to a fun holiday celebration, Ray Family Farms is also raising money for two North Carolina families. They will be “passing the feed bucket” to help one family at Christmas and assist a young boy, who recently lost his mother to cancer, start a college fund. Both the family and young boy are long-time family friends of the Farm.



Last year’s celebration surpassed all expectations and this year is expected to do the same. So come one, come all to “Christmas Celebration in the Barn”!



About Ray Family Farms

A husband and wife team, Chad and Jodi Ray began Ray Family Farms over 25 years ago. Their farm has grown in size and popularity with the North Carolina locals, becoming a prime source for beef, pork and additional meats. Ray Family Farms has been nationally recognized for their contributions to organic farming and energy conservation practices, continuing to make great environmental strides in their community. Contact Ray Family Farms to visit their farm or for more information at 919-422-1365 or on their website